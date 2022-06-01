June 2 In Hip-Hop History: B-Real Of Cypress Hill Is Born

In 1988, B-Real, Sen Dog and Mellow Man Ace met DJ Muggs of New York City and formed their first rap group DVX (Devastating Vocal Excellence). After Mellow Man Ace left the group to pursue his solo career, the group changed its name to Cypress Hill after a street in South Gate. They spent a couple of years finding the right label and even got passed on by several imprints before Ruffhouse and Columbia Records realized their talent. In 2021, B-Real spoke about the hardships of coming up as a Latin-based rap group.



"There was some hurdles there but I'll say this man," B-Real explained. "For the most part, Hip-Hop embraced us. People embraced us. The hurdles we had were more about getting signed because people didn't understand the cannabis talk. They didn't understand my high-pitch style... and we were coming in different formation and that's because of the inspiration of Public Enemy. I mean we were deeply inspired by Public Enemy and how their production and how they flipped everything. So we tried to do everything as different as possible because we were Latino and because we had an unorthodox style, yeah sure there was a few people who didn't want to f**k with us. We got passed on by four labels before Ruffhouse and Sony, God bless them, said 'you know what? These are our guys we want, and they made an effort to come get us."



The group went on to drop its self-titled debut album in 1991 via Ruffhouse and Columbia Records. Popular songs like "The Phuncky Feel One," "Hand On The Pump," "Real Estate" and "Latin Lingo" helped the album sell 2 million copies and eventually go double platinum. They became the first Latin-based rap act to accomplish that feat.

