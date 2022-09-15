Cardi B Pleads Guilty To 2018 Bottle-Throwing Incident At Strip Club

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions," Cardi B said in her statement. "As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most -- the music and my fans."



As part of her plea, she avoids jail time and must serve 15 days of community service. If she doesn't complete her required community service, then she'll be forced to serve 15 days in jail. All three defendants have also agreed to stay away from the two victims, who were reportedly injured during the brawl.



Bardi turned herself in to police two months after the incident in 2018. She was initially charged with two misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and assault but was later indicted on 14 charges in total including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury as well as criminal solicitation, conspiracy, and harassment.



See footage of Cardi B entering the courthouse below.