Cardi B Pleads Guilty To 2018 Bottle-Throwing Incident At Strip Club
By Tony M. Centeno
September 15, 2022
Cardi B is facing the music after she admitted to throwing bottles and chairs at two bartenders while inside a New York City strip club.
On Thursday, September 15, the "Hot Sh*t" rapper pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of assault and reckless endangerment at the Queens County Criminal Court in New York. She was one of 10 people who was were accused of throwing various items during an incident that erupted inside Angels Strip Club in Flushing, Queens four years ago. Two of her co-defendants also appeared alongside her in court, who also pleaded guilty to the charges as well.
Per Cardi B's attorney who reached out to her stylist:
Cardi wore a white Proenza Schouler dress & Louboutin heels to her court hearing in Queens.
She pleaded guilty to 2 misdemeanor charges stemming from a 2018 attack at a Queens strip club.
"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions," Cardi B said in her statement. "As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most -- the music and my fans."
As part of her plea, she avoids jail time and must serve 15 days of community service. If she doesn't complete her required community service, then she'll be forced to serve 15 days in jail. All three defendants have also agreed to stay away from the two victims, who were reportedly injured during the brawl.
Bardi turned herself in to police two months after the incident in 2018. She was initially charged with two misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and assault but was later indicted on 14 charges in total including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury as well as criminal solicitation, conspiracy, and harassment.
