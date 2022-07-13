Cardi B Delivers Futuristic 'Hot Sh*t' Music Video Featuring Ye & Lil Durk

Lil Durk and Kanye West also star in the modern visualizer. At one point, we see Durk throwing down his verse on top of a car that's floating in a river under a bridge, and in the same desert with Cardi. Ye comes through at the end and lays down his verse while wearing a space-age helmet, his signature face mask and an ensemble that could be from his latest Yeezy collection.



The "Hot Sh*t" video comes not long after Cardi B vented her frustrations about not being able to release her Tay Keith-produced song along with the visuals like she'd done in the past. Right before she dropped her single, Bardi took to Instagram Live and explained that the video was supposed to be done before the song dropped. In an interview with Angie Martinez, the Bronx rapper also said that it was her first time doing CGI and didn't realize how long it would take to finish.



The song is set to appear on her upcoming second album, which may arrive sooner than fans think. According to her latest Vogue Singapore cover story, Cardi reportedly said that her next single and the album could arrive within a month or two.



Watch Cardi B's "Hot Sh*t" video below.



WARNING: EXCPLICIT LANGUAGE