Cardi B Delivers Futuristic 'Hot Sh*t' Music Video Featuring Ye & Lil Durk
By Tony M. Centeno
July 13, 2022
Cardi B left her fans thirsty for more after she dropped her new single "Hot Sh*t" featuring Ye and Lil Durk. Less than two weeks since she delivered the banger, Bardi has finally come through with the official music video.
On Tuesday, July 12, the New York native premiered the futuristic visuals for her latest single from her upcoming album. In the video directed by Lado Kvataniya, Bardi raps her verse while standing at the top of a skyscraper. Once she steps off the building, we can see the rapper go from rapping in an all-white room while on fire to the middle of a desert while standing on top of a ginormous golden statue.
Lil Durk and Kanye West also star in the modern visualizer. At one point, we see Durk throwing down his verse on top of a car that's floating in a river under a bridge, and in the same desert with Cardi. Ye comes through at the end and lays down his verse while wearing a space-age helmet, his signature face mask and an ensemble that could be from his latest Yeezy collection.
The "Hot Sh*t" video comes not long after Cardi B vented her frustrations about not being able to release her Tay Keith-produced song along with the visuals like she'd done in the past. Right before she dropped her single, Bardi took to Instagram Live and explained that the video was supposed to be done before the song dropped. In an interview with Angie Martinez, the Bronx rapper also said that it was her first time doing CGI and didn't realize how long it would take to finish.
The song is set to appear on her upcoming second album, which may arrive sooner than fans think. According to her latest Vogue Singapore cover story, Cardi reportedly said that her next single and the album could arrive within a month or two.
Watch Cardi B's "Hot Sh*t" video below.
WARNING: EXCPLICIT LANGUAGE