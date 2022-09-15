Charlotte Student Arrested For Attacking Classmate With Scissors

A student at a Charlotte school is facing charges after reportedly injuring a classmate during a fight on campus earlier this week.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to Steele Creek Preparatory Academy around 11 a.m. on Tuesday (September 13) after one student reportedly stabbed another with scissors, per WCNC. A suspect was taken into custody while the 14-year-old victim suffered scratches and bruises during the incident, refusing treatment from Medic. As of Thursday, it is unclear what led to the alleged assault.

Colleen Reynolds, spokesperson for Steele Creek Preparatory Academy, confirmed the incident occurred, calling it a "minor altercation between two students."

"There were no serious injuries, and all appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken," said Reynolds. "Safety and security is our number one priority and while the situation was quickly brought under control, as a precautionary measure, we contacted EMS. No other students were involved and there was never any danger to other students."

The suspect, whose name was not released given their age, was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the outlet, the investigation into the assault remains ongoing. Police encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.