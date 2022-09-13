An 8th grader is facing felony charges after attacking a teacher over what appears to be a cell phone dispute.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a male student arguing with his female teacher over his cell phone, which appears to have been in the teacher's custody. The student is heard telling the teacher to "give me my phone," and he proceeds to try and get into the teacher's desk drawer to find it. The student is seen pushing the teacher aside, and the teacher responds with a shove back. The two then brawl behind the desk, the student pulling the teacher's hair and dragging her to the ground.

The incident went down at Bowie Middle School in Odessa on September 7, according to MySanAntonio. The student has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a public servant, a first degree felony.

Ector County ISD spokesperson Mike Adkins issued the following statement:

This is shocking and terrible, and will not be tolerated. We have been dealing with fights and violence recently, and want our community to know that behavior is unacceptable and we will do all we can to prevent it. The student was arrested and charged with a first-degree felony and will also face disciplinary action through the Student Code of Conduct. We have watched violence among children on the rise here, around the state and across the country; we know our children are hurting and need us to address mental health challenges, while we also hold them accountable for their actions. Our district will continue to address these concerns with students and families.

You can watch the video below, but beware of the video's sensitive nature and graphic images.