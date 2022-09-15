Jason Momoa Shows Off New Head Tattoo Following Dramatic Haircut
By Sarah Tate
September 15, 2022
Jason Momoa revealed his massive new head tattoo a week after cutting off his signature long locks.
The Aquaman star showed off the new ink in a video shared to his Instagram on Wednesday (September 14). The camera noticeably stayed on Momoa's right side as he talked about his excitement of flying to New Zealand for the first time since the pandemic started before he said, "I got something special for you." That's when he turned around, took off his hat, and showed off the tribal tattoo lining the left side of his head, per People.
Three rows of arrows curve along his scalp down to his neck, following the line of his new haircut and matching the design on his forearm.
The Game of Thrones actor debuted his partially-shaved head earlier this month, surprising fans with an Instagram video where he was literally having his hair buzzed off. While the chop may have been shocking, he revealed that he was doing it for a good cause and to raise awareness about how single-use plastics pollute nature, saying people need to "be better at protecting our land and oceans."
"Shaving off the hair," he said. "Doing it for single-use plastics. I'm tired of these plastic bottles, we gotta stop. Plastic forks, all that s--- just goes into our land, goes into our ocean. ... The things in our ocean, it's just so sad. So, please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your life. Help me."