Jason Momoa Shows Off New Head Tattoo Following Dramatic Haircut

Jason Momoa revealed his massive new head tattoo a week after cutting off his signature long locks.

The Aquaman star showed off the new ink in a video shared to his Instagram on Wednesday (September 14). The camera noticeably stayed on Momoa's right side as he talked about his excitement of flying to New Zealand for the first time since the pandemic started before he said, "I got something special for you." That's when he turned around, took off his hat, and showed off the tribal tattoo lining the left side of his head, per People.

Three rows of arrows curve along his scalp down to his neck, following the line of his new haircut and matching the design on his forearm.