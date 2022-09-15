Latest On Mac Jones' Status For Week 2

By Jason Hall

September 15, 2022

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Photo: Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly missed Thursday's (September 15) practice due to an illness, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

"#Patriots QB Mac Jones is not practicing today due to illness," Pelissero tweeted. "My understanding is it's not believed to be COVID-related -- Jones just had an upset stomach so they decided to give him the day off."

Jones' absence comes days after he experienced back spasms during Sunday's (September 11) 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports X-rays were negative and Jones could play in the Patriots' Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Additionally, Jones told reporters he felt better on Monday (September 12) and wants to be able to play in Week 2, according to Rapoport.

Jones finished Sunday's game with 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 21-of-30 passing, having been sacked twice, including a blindside hit in the second quarter that resulted in a fumble recovered and returned for a touchdown by Miami.

Jones was also hit high and low by multiple Dolphins players on a roughing-the-passer play in the fourth-quarter, which ESPN Patriots beat reporter Mike Reiss said several reporters in the media interview room believed could have been when the back injury took place.

The Patriots have lost four consecutive games to the Dolphins in their biannual AFC East Division matchup.

New England will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 2.

