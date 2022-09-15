Latest On Mac Jones' Status For Week 2

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly missed Thursday's (September 15) practice due to an illness, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

"#Patriots QB Mac Jones is not practicing today due to illness," Pelissero tweeted. "My understanding is it's not believed to be COVID-related -- Jones just had an upset stomach so they decided to give him the day off."

Jones' absence comes days after he experienced back spasms during Sunday's (September 11) 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports X-rays were negative and Jones could play in the Patriots' Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Additionally, Jones told reporters he felt better on Monday (September 12) and wants to be able to play in Week 2, according to Rapoport.