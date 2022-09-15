Texas Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Contaminating Patients' IV Bags

A Texas anesthesiologist was arrested Wednesday (September 14) for allegedly tampering with IV bags at a surgical center. At least seven patients have reported "severe, life-threatening medical emergencies" while a physician died in connection to these tainted IV bags.

Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., 59, was arrested on a federal warrant, meaning there will be at least one federal charge against him. The Texas Medical Board suspended his license last week, according to CBS News.

The Texas Medical Board found evidence exists to link Ortiz to the tainted IV bags found at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center in North Dallas. Surveillance footage captured Ortiz "depositing single IV bags into the warmer in the hall outside operating rooms, and that 'shortly thereafter a patient would suffer a serious complication," the news outlet reported.

These bags were found with "visible tiny holes in the plastic wrap around the bags." The bags also apparently contained bupivacaine, an anesthetic, but weren't labeled as such.

At least seven patients reported "severe, life-threatening medical emergencies" while undergoing routine procedures at the surgical center, according to WFAA. Authorities are also investigating the death of fellow Surgicare physician Dr. Melanie Kaspar, who "took an IV bag home with her when she was ill to rehydrate. She inserted the IV into her vein and almost immediately had a serious cardiac event and died," the Board said.

Ortiz denied playing any role in the incidents. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center issued the following statement:

"On August 24, immediately upon determining an IV bag had potentially been compromised, Surgicare North Dallas paused all operations and notified the appropriate local and federal authorities. There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of those we serve."