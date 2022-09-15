Texas-Sized Fall Festival Will Feature 750,000 Pounds Of Pumpkins
By Ginny Reese
September 15, 2022
An annual fall tradition is returning to Leander this season. KSAT reported that the Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from October 8th until October 30th.
It will take place at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, which is just north of Austin. This is the perfect spot for a fall fun family day trip.
The festival will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday of each week. The festival will not take place on Mondays, with the exception of Columbus Day on October 10th.
According to Texas Pumpkin Festival officials, the festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds. The pumpkins start at just $2 each and increase for larger ones.
In addition to pumpkin picking, there are several games and rides for guests to enjoy. Some of those fun things include face painting, a suer slide, kiddie trains, a ferris wheel, a pirate ship, and a hay maze.
There will be food trucks serving up barbecue, Caribbean cuisine, funnel cakes, fried Oreos, and other goodies.
Admission is $5 Tuesday through Thursday, and $10 Friday through Sunday.