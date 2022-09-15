Texas-Sized Fall Festival Will Feature 750,000 Pounds Of Pumpkins

An annual fall tradition is returning to Leander this season. KSAT reported that the Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from October 8th until October 30th.

It will take place at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, which is just north of Austin. This is the perfect spot for a fall fun family day trip.

The festival will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday of each week. The festival will not take place on Mondays, with the exception of Columbus Day on October 10th.

According to Texas Pumpkin Festival officials, the festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds. The pumpkins start at just $2 each and increase for larger ones.