This Is The Best Fall Festival In Florida

September marks the beginning of autumn, which means changing leaf colors, cooler temperatures, and fall festivals.

Every state has a celebration or community gathering dedicated to welcoming the season or celebrating the harvests. Activities can include hay rides, food stalls, checking out vendors, pumpkin patches, games, scavenger hunts, and more. Depending on where you live, there may be quirky traditions thrown in, too!

Since many towns and cities host their own harvest festival, where can you find the best one in Florida? Taste of Home says Harvest Fest is the Sunshine State's best fall festival.

"Apple butter, grilled ears of corn, and other fall foods join live music (on two stages) at Harvest Fest in downtown Ocala," according to writers. "Get in the mood for fall with our best dinners, sides, dessert, and more to celebrate the season."

The City of Ocala hasn't provided any details about the 2022 event, so check its website for updates. They also have a Fall Activity guide, which includes other upcoming festivals and activities.

