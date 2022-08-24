2 Florida Cities Ranked Among The Best Fall Vacation Spots

By Zuri Anderson

August 24, 2022

Summer Adirondack Beach Chairs in the Tropics
Photo: Getty Images

Summer is usually the prime time for people to travel, but autumn can be a great time to plan a vacation, too. There's usually less foot traffic at tourist attractions, and the weather is cooler depending on where you go. Plus, fall is the peak time to watch the leaves change color or enjoy local festivals.

PureWow pinpointed the best U.S. destinations to enjoy a pleasant fall vacation. Their list includes national parks, popular cities, and more under-the-radar spots.

Two Florida locations made it on the list. The first one mentioned is Orlando, coming in the No. 13 spot. Writers picked this city for its world-famous amusement parks and fairer weather:

"Fall in Orlando is still warm enough to enjoy full days at the pool, but not so hot that you’ll be dripping sweat waiting in line for the newest ride at Disney. There will still be crowds, but they will be much more manageable, and you’ll be way less uncomfortable."

The website also featured Key West (No. 29) for those looking to head to the beach while things cool down everywhere else:

"The weather is still warmer than it is in the rest of the U.S., but cool enough that you can spend your full day outside without getting uncomfortable. This is the ultimate fall relaxation getaway for couples or families."

Check out PureWow's full list of awesome fall vacation recommendations.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.