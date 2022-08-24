2 Florida Cities Ranked Among The Best Fall Vacation Spots

Summer is usually the prime time for people to travel, but autumn can be a great time to plan a vacation, too. There's usually less foot traffic at tourist attractions, and the weather is cooler depending on where you go. Plus, fall is the peak time to watch the leaves change color or enjoy local festivals.

PureWow pinpointed the best U.S. destinations to enjoy a pleasant fall vacation. Their list includes national parks, popular cities, and more under-the-radar spots.

Two Florida locations made it on the list. The first one mentioned is Orlando, coming in the No. 13 spot. Writers picked this city for its world-famous amusement parks and fairer weather:

"Fall in Orlando is still warm enough to enjoy full days at the pool, but not so hot that you’ll be dripping sweat waiting in line for the newest ride at Disney. There will still be crowds, but they will be much more manageable, and you’ll be way less uncomfortable."

The website also featured Key West (No. 29) for those looking to head to the beach while things cool down everywhere else:

"The weather is still warmer than it is in the rest of the U.S., but cool enough that you can spend your full day outside without getting uncomfortable. This is the ultimate fall relaxation getaway for couples or families."

Check out PureWow's full list of awesome fall vacation recommendations.