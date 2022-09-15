This Is The Best Fall Festival In Washington

September marks the beginning of autumn, which means changing leaf colors, cooler temperatures, and fall festivals.

Every state has a celebration or community gathering dedicated to welcoming the season or celebrating the harvests. Activities can include hay rides, food stalls, checking out vendors, pumpkin patches, games, scavenger hunts, and more. Depending on where you live, there may be quirky traditions thrown in, too!

Since many towns and cities host their own harvest festival, where can you find the best one in Washington? Taste of Home says the Cranberrian Fair is the Evergreen State's best fall festival.

"Washington is a large source of berries—cranberries included. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum hosts this local fair to celebrate this tiny red fruit," writers say. "The fest features cranberry bog tours and cranberry crafts, and the sky’s the limit when it comes to cranberry desserts."

Typically happening in Ilwaco, craftsmen and artists also flock to this festival to show off their works and celebrate the local heritage of the Long Beach Peninsula, according to AARP. No details have been provided for the 2022 event, so check the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum's website for updates.

