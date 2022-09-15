This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Alabama

A Northpoint restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Alabama.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Archibald's as the top choice for Alabama.

"The buckle of the barbecue belt, Alabama takes a couple different approaches to this succulent smoked meat, depending on what part of the state you’re in," Reader's Digest's Melissa Corbin wrote. "But when George and Paulette Archibald first started serving their hickory-smoked ribs out of this small Northport joint in 1962, folks lined up around the cinder-block building, including legendary University of Alabama coach Bear Bryant. Now with two locations and three generations of Archibald pit masters at the helm, the family eatery serves those same highly acclaimed ribs, pulled pork and other delicacies—like wings, fried catfish and whiting—along with a host of homemade sides and desserts."

Reader's Digest's full list of the best traditional restaurants in every state is included below: