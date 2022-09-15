This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

By Jason Hall

September 15, 2022

tasty American food on the table in the diner
Photo: Getty Images

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House is recognized as the nation’s oldest restaurant in continuous operation," Reader's Digest's Melissa Corbin wrote. "Housed in a pre–Revolutionary War building, the historic landmark entered the culinary scene in 1826, dishing up freshly shucked oysters, chowders and other New England staples, just as it does today. This mother of all culinary legends receives regular accolades and has even hosted famous patrons like senator Daniel Webster, who regularly indulged in oysters and a tall tumbler of brandy and water during the 1840s and 1850s."

Reader's Digest's full list of the best traditional restaurants in every state is included below:

  1. Alabama- Archibald's
  2. Alaska- Diaz Cafe
  3. Arizona- El Charro
  4. Arkansas- Stoby's Restaurant
  5. California- Chez Panisse
  6. Colorado- The Fort Restaurant
  7. Connecticut- Guilford Lobster Pound
  8. Delaware- Grotto Pizza
  9. Florida- Columbia Restaurant
  10. Georgia- Piassa Restaurant & Mart
  11. Hawaii- Helena's Hawaiian Food
  12. Idaho- The Basque Market
  13. Illinois- Gene & Georgetti Steakhouse
  14. Indiana- St. Elmo Steak House
  15. Iowa- Victoria Station
  16. Kansas- Joe's Kansas City
  17. Kentucky- Holly Hill Inn
  18. Louisiana- Dooky Chase's
  19. Maine- Bob's Clam Hut
  20. Maryland- Cantler's Riverside Inn
  21. Massachusetts- Union Oyster House
  22. Michigan- Zingerman's Roadhouse
  23. Minnesota- Matt's Bar & Grill
  24. Mississippi- Bozo's Grocery
  25. Missouri- Ernie's
  26. Montana- Bayern Brewery
  27. Nebraska- 801 Chophouse
  28. Nevada- Star Hotel
  29. New Hampshire- Polly's Pancake Parlor
  30. New Jersey- Knife & Fork Inn
  31. New Mexico- The Shed
  32. New York- Moosewood
  33. North Carolina- Seabird
  34. North Dakota- Kroll's Diner
  35. Ohio- Price Hill Chili
  36. Oklahoma- Cattlemen's Steakhouse
  37. Oregon- Amalfi's Restaurant & Mercado
  38. Pennsylvania- Rex at the Royal
  39. Rhode Island- Al Forno
  40. South Carolina- Soby's
  41. South Dakota- Wall Drug
  42. Tennessee- Arnold's County Kitchen
  43. Texas- Joe T. Garcia's
  44. Utah- Log Haven
  45. Vermont- Blue Benn Diner
  46. Virginia- The Regency Room
  47. Washington- The Willows Inn
  48. West Virginia- Appalachia Kitchen
  49. Wisconsin- The Old Fashioned
  50. Wyoming- Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.