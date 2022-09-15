This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House is recognized as the nation’s oldest restaurant in continuous operation," Reader's Digest's Melissa Corbin wrote. "Housed in a pre–Revolutionary War building, the historic landmark entered the culinary scene in 1826, dishing up freshly shucked oysters, chowders and other New England staples, just as it does today. This mother of all culinary legends receives regular accolades and has even hosted famous patrons like senator Daniel Webster, who regularly indulged in oysters and a tall tumbler of brandy and water during the 1840s and 1850s."

Reader's Digest's full list of the best traditional restaurants in every state is included below: