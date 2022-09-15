This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
September 15, 2022
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts.
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House is recognized as the nation’s oldest restaurant in continuous operation," Reader's Digest's Melissa Corbin wrote. "Housed in a pre–Revolutionary War building, the historic landmark entered the culinary scene in 1826, dishing up freshly shucked oysters, chowders and other New England staples, just as it does today. This mother of all culinary legends receives regular accolades and has even hosted famous patrons like senator Daniel Webster, who regularly indulged in oysters and a tall tumbler of brandy and water during the 1840s and 1850s."
Reader's Digest's full list of the best traditional restaurants in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Archibald's
- Alaska- Diaz Cafe
- Arizona- El Charro
- Arkansas- Stoby's Restaurant
- California- Chez Panisse
- Colorado- The Fort Restaurant
- Connecticut- Guilford Lobster Pound
- Delaware- Grotto Pizza
- Florida- Columbia Restaurant
- Georgia- Piassa Restaurant & Mart
- Hawaii- Helena's Hawaiian Food
- Idaho- The Basque Market
- Illinois- Gene & Georgetti Steakhouse
- Indiana- St. Elmo Steak House
- Iowa- Victoria Station
- Kansas- Joe's Kansas City
- Kentucky- Holly Hill Inn
- Louisiana- Dooky Chase's
- Maine- Bob's Clam Hut
- Maryland- Cantler's Riverside Inn
- Massachusetts- Union Oyster House
- Michigan- Zingerman's Roadhouse
- Minnesota- Matt's Bar & Grill
- Mississippi- Bozo's Grocery
- Missouri- Ernie's
- Montana- Bayern Brewery
- Nebraska- 801 Chophouse
- Nevada- Star Hotel
- New Hampshire- Polly's Pancake Parlor
- New Jersey- Knife & Fork Inn
- New Mexico- The Shed
- New York- Moosewood
- North Carolina- Seabird
- North Dakota- Kroll's Diner
- Ohio- Price Hill Chili
- Oklahoma- Cattlemen's Steakhouse
- Oregon- Amalfi's Restaurant & Mercado
- Pennsylvania- Rex at the Royal
- Rhode Island- Al Forno
- South Carolina- Soby's
- South Dakota- Wall Drug
- Tennessee- Arnold's County Kitchen
- Texas- Joe T. Garcia's
- Utah- Log Haven
- Vermont- Blue Benn Diner
- Virginia- The Regency Room
- Washington- The Willows Inn
- West Virginia- Appalachia Kitchen
- Wisconsin- The Old Fashioned
- Wyoming- Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel