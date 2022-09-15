This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Illinois

Food is a great representation of culture and history. Sit-down restaurants that serve traditional foods can tell you a lot about which crops are most popularly grown, and which ingredients are most commonly used to perfect dishes of various ethnicities that originated in your region. If anything, traditional restaurants can be used to associate each state with specific cuisine. For example, the South has always been known for soul food plates, while the Northeast is famous for seafood dishes.

According to a list complied by Reader's Digest, the most popular traditional restaurant in Illinois is Gene & Georgetti Steakhouse located in Chicago. This Windy City staple is so traditional that it is the oldest steakhouse in the entire city.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the food served at Gene & Georgetti:

"Located in the heart of the River North neighborhood, Gene & Georgetti is the Windy City‘s oldest steakhouse. Inside, you’ll find an old-school atmosphere—think red leather chairs, white tablecloths and walls lined with photos of famous patrons. A Chicago institution since 1941, Gene & Georgetti is beloved for its traditional Italian dishes, like chicken Vesuvio, eggplant parmesan, homemade lasagna and, of course, huge and flavorful steaks."