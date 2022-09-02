This Is Illinois' Best Pumpkin Patch

It's already that time of year again! As the leaves begin to change color and the weather gets cooler, we shift to fall. One of the most popular activities of the season is pumpkin picking. Some people pick pumpkins to use around their home for decoration, while others pick pumpkins to carve with their family and friends. Those with particular affinity for cooking try their hand at classic pie recipes. Regardless of what you plan to do with your pumpkins, there are more to some patches than just pumpkins. Some locations offer a hayride, petting zoo, corn-maze, and restaurants that serve popular seasonal food and drinks for guests off all ages! Who would have thought that this much fun could come from a simple crop?

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the best pumpkin patch in all of Illinois can be found at Sonny Acres in West Chicago.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the best pumpkin patch in the entire state:

"At Sonny Acres, just 40 miles west of Chicago’s Wrigley Field, the focus is all on farming. In addition to pumpkins and produce, the farm is full of animals you can feed for a quarter. Afterward, you can take a ride on a pony, a tractor-pulled hay wagon, and play in a spinning tunnel called the Dizzy Zone. For bigger kids (10 and up), there’s also a truly creepy Haunted Barn…and a less-scary Spook Shed for little ones."