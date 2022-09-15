This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Nebraska

Food is a great representation of culture and history. Sit-down restaurants that serve traditional foods can tell you a lot about which crops are most popularly grown, and which ingredients are most commonly used to perfect dishes of various ethnicities that originated in your region. If anything, traditional restaurants can be used to associate each state with specific cuisine. For example, the South has always been known for soul food plates, while the Northeast is famous for seafood dishes.

According to a list complied by Reader's Digest, the most popular traditional restaurant in Nebraska is the 801 Chophouse located in Omaha.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the food served at the 801 Chophouse:

"Omaha Steaks are famously succulent, but mail-order meat has nothing on the real deal. For the most tender, juicy beef, sink your teeth into an 801 Chophouse steak. Omaha’s premier steakhouse is located within The Paxton hotel, a cornerstone of the city’s Old Market District. Modeled after the steakhouses of the 1920s, this charmer can now be found in cities across the Midwest, where corn and cattle are as American as it gets. Dinner is pricey, but if you’re on a budget, Omaha’s best traditional restaurant offers a $48 three-course menu on Sunday nights.