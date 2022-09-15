WATCH: Fast Food Worker Fights Off Florida Carjacker In Parking Lot
By Zuri Anderson
September 15, 2022
A young fast food worker went above and beyond to stop an attempted carjacking outside the restaurant, and the bold moment was caught on camera.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon (September 14) at a Chick-fil-A located at 743 Beal Parkway in Fort Walton Beach, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
Video captured by a bystander shows the fast food worker fighting with a man, later identified as 43-year-old William Branch of DeFuniak Springs, in the restaurant parking lot. The employee even locks Branch into a headlock while rolling on the ground.
Authorities say the victim was getting her baby out of her car when Branch allegedly walked up to her with a stick and demanded her keys. The carjacker then ripped her keys from the waistband of her pants and climbed into the car. The mother screamed for help, and that's when the Chick-fil-A employee jumped into action.
In reference to the Fort Walton Beach Chick-fil-A employee who ran to the aid of a woman with a baby who was being carjacked, we want to say a sincere thank you to Ms. Kelner for providing video of a portion of the encounter. (see news release in prior post). It has been provided to our deputies handling the case. A major shout-out to this young man for his courage!Posted by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 14, 2022
According to deputies, Branch punched the young worker in the face, but he wasn't seriously hurt. Footage also shows employees and witnesses rushing out to the scene after the Branch was subdued. Another woman holding an infant screams at the 43-year-old suspect, saying, "She had a baby in her hands! How dare you!"
The person recording the takedown, identified as Molly Kelner through Storyful, turned over the video to the sheriff's office. Deputies also thanked the heroic Chick-fil-A employee for his quick and "selfless" actions in a follow-up Facebook post.
"We know there are other selfless individuals out there like the young Chick-fil-A employee who took down the carjacker who tried to take a vehicle from a mother holding a baby Wednesday. We applaud his courage and want to remind people with a servant's heart that a law enforcement career is a wonderful way to protect and serve your fellow citizens."
As for Branch, he was booked into jail for carjacking with a weapon and battery.
OCSO News Release: Brave Employee Stops Carjacking Outside Restaurant A young employee outside a Fort Walton Beach...Posted by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 14, 2022