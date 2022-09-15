A young fast food worker went above and beyond to stop an attempted carjacking outside the restaurant, and the bold moment was caught on camera.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon (September 14) at a Chick-fil-A located at 743 Beal Parkway in Fort Walton Beach, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Video captured by a bystander shows the fast food worker fighting with a man, later identified as 43-year-old William Branch of DeFuniak Springs, in the restaurant parking lot. The employee even locks Branch into a headlock while rolling on the ground.

Authorities say the victim was getting her baby out of her car when Branch allegedly walked up to her with a stick and demanded her keys. The carjacker then ripped her keys from the waistband of her pants and climbed into the car. The mother screamed for help, and that's when the Chick-fil-A employee jumped into action.