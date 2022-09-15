Watch The Trailer For Whitney Houston Biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

By Yashira C.

September 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The trailer for the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody has finally been released on Thursday (Sept. 15.)

The stunning trailer stars actress Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, as well as Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis (who served as a producer on the film), Ashton Sanders as her husband Bobby Brown, and Clarke Peters. In the trailer, we see Houston's journey to fame and short clips of her iconic performances including when she sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” during the 1991 Super Bowl. The film was directed by Kasi Lemmons and written by Anthony McCarten, who also wrote the Oscar-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

An official synopsis for the film, per NME, reads: “The film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice. From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before. Don’t you wanna dance?"

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is set for a December 26 release date. Watch the trailer below:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.