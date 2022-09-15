The trailer for the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody has finally been released on Thursday (Sept. 15.)

The stunning trailer stars actress Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, as well as Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis (who served as a producer on the film), Ashton Sanders as her husband Bobby Brown, and Clarke Peters. In the trailer, we see Houston's journey to fame and short clips of her iconic performances including when she sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” during the 1991 Super Bowl. The film was directed by Kasi Lemmons and written by Anthony McCarten, who also wrote the Oscar-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

An official synopsis for the film, per NME, reads: “The film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice. From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before. Don’t you wanna dance?"

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is set for a December 26 release date. Watch the trailer below: