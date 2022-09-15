'Zombie Tree' Falls On Florida Home, Almost Crushes Sleeping Woman

A Florida woman was fast asleep when a huge "zombie tree" fell on top of her home, according to WOFL.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to a home on Tuesday (September 13) after a fallen oak tree trapped 89-year-old Katie Speed inside. She told reporters she heard the tree cracking and was able to jump out of her bed in time before the tree crashed through her roof. She only had seconds to spare.

"Crews were able to rapidly extricate the person who was thankfully protected by a void space created by the collapsed tree," according to firefighters. "Patient was transported by Volusia EMS for further observation." No word on if she suffered injuries from the scary incident.