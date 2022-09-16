10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize

A lucky lottery player in Tennessee is celebrating a massive win after driving five hours to collect his prize in Nashville.

According to a release from Tennessee Lottery, a brother and sister duo from Erwin, located in Unicoi County near the border with North Carolina, drove five hours to Music City to collect a $500,000 prize from lottery headquarters after hitting it big with a $500,000 Jackpot instant ticket purchased at Roadrunner, located at 1415 North Main Street in Erwin. After claiming the prize, they hit the road again to drive another five hours back home.

The winner, whose name was not included in the release, serves as a driver for a company in East Tennessee, so he's used to spending time on the road. Even with the experience of working as a driver, a 10-hour road trip made all in the same day could be tiring for anyone. However, the long drive didn't seem to faze the lucky winner.

"It sure was a long drive, but who cares?" he said. His sister laughed as he excitedly told lottery officials what he plans to do with a portion of his new winnings. "The first thing I'm going to do is buy my wife a new car!"