At Least 440 Bodies Found In Mass Burial Site In Ukraine

At least 440 bodies were found at a mass burial site in Izium after the city was recently recaptured from Russian forces, Ukraine's Defensive Ministry announced in a tweet on Friday (September 16) via CNN.

The announcement comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed that his country's citizens and international journalists would be shown what had been uncovered by authorities.

"We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to," Zelensky said via CNN.

Some of the graves found at Izium on Thursday (September 15) were described as "fresh," while most of the corpses are believed to be "civilians," according to Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications.