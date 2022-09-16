Charlotte Eatery Named One Of The 10 Best New Restaurants In America

A popular new restaurant in Charlotte garnered enough national attention to be one of America's best new restaurants for 2022.

Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the 10 best new restaurants in the U.S., a follow-up to its list of the country's 50 best new restaurants. and one that includes a new unique eatery in the Queen City.

According to the food site, Supperland in Charlotte is among the best new restaurants in the country. Co-owned by married duo Jamie Brown and Jeff Tonidandel, who describe Supperland as a "southern steakhouse meets church potluck," this restaurant is nestled in a beautiful converted church with vaulted ceilings and big portions meant for sharing with friends and family.

The Plaza Midwood restaurant opened in March 2021 across two buildings in the renovated church and includes a speakeasy and wine room as well as a patio and garden area, per WSOC.

"To have this kind of recognition almost doesn't feel real," said Tonidandel. "We know we've built something really special here at Supperland."

Supperland is located at 1212 The Plaza in Charlotte. Learn more at the restaurant's website.

Here's what Bon Appétit had to say:

"Throughout the restaurant, wood pews are packed with diners digging into big-spirited food designed to be enjoyed in a big-spirited space alongside as many loved ones as you can gather — what higher calling could a restaurant have?"

Check out Bon Appétit to see its list of the 10 best new restaurants in the country.