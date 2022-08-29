This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In North Carolina

Have you ever had a late-night craving that only a diner or bakery could satisfy, only to realize that your go-to spot has closed for the night? Fortunately, there are still plenty of restaurants across the state that stay open late and promise a warm meal, a sweet snack and a good time.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best restaurants open late for a nighttime craving, including a neighborhood favorite in North Carolina. According to the site: "Whether you're after a belly-busting breakfast or some post-bar comfort food, the USA has plenty of spots to fill you up after hours."

So which North Carolina restaurant is the best for late-night eats?

Amelie's