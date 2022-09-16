Cheat Codes Added To Daytime Stage At The iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

Get ready to dance, because Cheat Codes has officially joined the lineup for the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, and will be taking over the stage at AREA15 in Las Vegas on September 24th.

Cheat Codes joins the previously-announced lineup, which includes Avril Lavigne, Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Carly Pearce, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and JAX. In addition to the incredible live performances, the Daytime Stage will also include fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners for fans to enjoy.

Tickets for the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival are on sale now — fans can visit AXS.com to purchase tickets.

Fans can watch the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival live on Saturday, September 24th at 2pm ET/11pm PT via an exclusive livestream on iHeartRadio's Youtube and Facebook channels. The event will also be streamed on iHeartRadio stations across the country, as well as on the iHeartRadio app.