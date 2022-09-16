Check Out This Ultimate Fall-Themed Road Trip Through Arizona

There's no better way to explore your area than with a nice road trip. And with fall right around the corner, there are stops all across the state that are full of fall fun.

Only In Your State mapped out the ultimate fall-themed road trip across Arizona. According to the website, the first stop is at Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard in Willcox. You can take home buckets full of crisp apples to make the perfect fall baked goods.

The second stop is at Apple Annie's Produce and Pumpkins in Willcox, which is just down the road from the orchard. You can pick the perfect pumpkins here for displaying, carving, or eating.

The next stop is at the Arizona State Fair in Phoenix. Try some mouthwatering goodies or get your thrills on one of the many rides.

Next up is Verde Canyon Railroad in Clarkdale. This spot provides the perfect backdrop of fall foliage while taking you on a magical train ride.

And lastly, make a stop by the Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff. Though it's a ski destination, you can take a chairlift ride over beautiful fall-colored trees.

Check out the fully-mapped ultimate fall-themed road trip on Only In Your State's website.