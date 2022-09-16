Måneskin have had a wild ride since winning Eurovision in 2021. The Italian rockers have reflected on their meteoric rise in the past, admitting they didn't think they would get so big so fast; however, in a new interview with Kerrang!, singer Damiano David admitted that the band isn't "starstruck" by the amount of success they've achieved because they "deserve it."

“We always thought we could actually make it,” he divulged. “Everything that is happening now makes us super happy and super proud, but we’re also not starstruck by it, because we f**king worked our a**es off to get here. We deserve it and we know how to keep it and we know what we want to do. But we also know it’s not something that happens every day."

Though the band expected to get where they are, they're still appreciating it instead of thinking about what's next. “We know that this is our train and we’ve been smart enough and lucky enough to jump on it, but since we’re already on it, we want to chill and enjoy the trip without thinking, ‘Where are we going to get to?’" David continued. “Because we don’t really give a s**t. We’re just having fun, and things are getting even better.”

Måneskin plan to continue taking over North America this fall with their first headlining tour.