Florida Homecoming Queen Accused Of Rigging Election Faces Consequences

"She didn't engage in any criminal activity," Martie Mattox, Grover's attorney told the news station. "If there had been a thorough investigation conducted to do a forensic evaluation on any computers, then you would say Emily was not involved at all in casting any votes."

Investigators found evidence of unauthorized access to Carroll's FOCUS account, who was an assistant principal at Bellview Elementary at the time. FDLE says the account was used to cast fraudulent votes. They also allege that Grover bragged about accessing her mother's administrative account and casting the votes for herself.

Mattox says the scandal has cost his client a full-ride scholarship to college.

"This is a black cloud that is traveling with Emily everywhere she goes," the attorney says. He claims FDLE and Escambia County Schools have until October to respond to the letter, or he will file the lawsuit on Grover's behalf.



Escambia County Schools told WEAR-TV they're aware of the situation, but didn't provide comment due to pending litigation.



Carroll pleaded not guilty to several charges, including felonies, and she will go to trial on September 19.