The Game Clarifies Why He Went After Eminem On 'The Black Slim Shady'

“Just because nobody really does, number one,” he explained at the 42:11 mark. “Number two, I pissed off a lot of people with that song, you know Em got a lot of stans. But as far as it being personal, it’s not personal.”



He went on to reveal his respect for Eminem's music and what he's done throughout his career. On the other hand, he also factored in his beef with 50 and understood that Em picked a side in the matter.



“I think me and 50’s fallout made him choose a side and he wasn’t doing the s**t that I did," Game continued. "He was like, ‘I’m going with 50. F**k you n***as.’ But I just felt like I had some emotions, a little bit, about Super Bowl s**t and all of that. And that’s Dre’s boy, and Dre don’t rap. So it’s like, if I wanna have a conversation with Dre or I’m mad at Dre, let me poke shots at Eminem. And 50 can’t out-rap me, he’s doing his TV thing and more power to him, the shows are great. But as far as rap s**t, I got that locked. So the only person I could rap with, or try to poke the bear and see if he really want to go there, is Em.”



Eminem has yet to address The Game's record since it dropped last month. See footage from The Game's recent interview below and listen to the entire conversation above.