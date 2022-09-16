This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Illinois

By Logan DeLoye

September 16, 2022

spicy nashville hot chicken sandwich with coleslaw and pickles
Photo: Getty Images

Chicken sandwiches are classic. Due to how widely available this item is, it can be perfect for a quick stop in a fast food drive-thru during a road trip, or ordered with perfectly paired sides and topped with the finest ingredients at a nice, sit down restaurant on a date night. In addition to choosing your own toppings, some restaurants will even let you customize how spicy your chicken sandwich is made. Though this menu item can be found in restaurants all over the state, there is one restaurant in Illinois that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best chicken sandwich in Illinois can be found at Honey Butter Fried Chicken located in Chicago. The chicken sandwich that Lovefood recommended ordering is the Honey Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best chicken sandwich in the entire state:

"For crispy, juicy, flavorsome chicken and show-stopping sandwiches, head to Honey Butter Fried Chicken. The diner serves a wide range of fried chicken dishes but one of the main attractions is the Honey Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich. A firm favorite, the sandwich is a simple combination of fried chicken and extremely generous lashings of honey butter in a brioche bun. People say it's "surreal" and consistently praise the amazing flavors."
