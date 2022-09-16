This Restaurant Serves The Best Noodles In Seattle

By Zuri Anderson

September 16, 2022

Chinese noodles with braised pork chop
Photo: Getty Images

Noodle dishes are a special kind of comfort food. Nothing can beat the feeling of slurping up noodles bursting with flavor and different ingredients, especially when it's stewing in a hearty broth.

For any Seattlites looking for an amazing noodle dish, Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant serves the best noodles in the area.

After searching the "Noodles" category and filtering by highest rating, Taurus Ox claimed the top spot!

This fast-casual restaurant has a 4.5-star rating with nearly 260 reviews. Taurus Ox serves bold and authentic Laotian cuisine in Central District. They have two noodle dishes on the menu: khao soi, which are vermicelli noodles topped with a ground pork sauce made with tomato and ma tua nao, a traditional fermented soybean paste, and other ingredients.

The other is phad lao, which are rice noodles tossed in a wok and served with cabbage, herbs, shredded egg, pickled Fresno chili, purple daikon, and crushed peanuts.

Yelper Pratima M. gushed about phad lao in her review: "I got the Phad Lao and it was SO. FIRE. It was spicy and flavorful and had tons of vegetables and I was really such a fan. It was the littlest bit reminiscent of Thai food, but had its own twist."

You can find Taurus Ox at 1523 E Madison St., Ste 101.

Check out the full list of amazing Seattle restaurants serving noodles.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.