Lady Gaga Explains Cancelling Show Due To Lightning Storm In Tearful Video

By Yashira C.

September 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Lady Gaga shared a tearful video to Instagram after being forced to cancel the last show of her Chromatica Ball tour due to a lightning storm on Saturday night (Sept. 17.)

The "Hold My Hand" singer explained abruptly stopping her show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami because of the “dangerous” rain and lightning storm, via Billboard. “We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t, because even when the rain sort of stopped, there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us,” she said. “I know that for a really long time I’ve always wanted to be, like, that hardcore bad b—-, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving. I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or any member of my crew (or) my band, my dancers.”

In another lengthy Instagram post, Gaga apologized to fans for not being able to finish her show. “I’m sorry i couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment,” she wrote. “Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,’ in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. Thank you for believing in me.”

Watch the video below:

