Lizzo Opens Up About Her Experience Living Out Of A Car In Raw TikTok

Lizzo opened up about her experience living out of a car before her success in an emotional TikTok this weekend.

The "About Damn Time" singer was doing a Q&A with fans and one asked her how she stayed positive while living out of a car. Lizzo replied with a video and didn't sugarcoat the experience. She admitted to not staying positive because it was "really hard" and a low point in her life. Later in the video, she shared that what got her through was remembering that this was just one part of her story. Fans praised her in the comments for being honest and not contributing to toxic positivity.

This is one of many reasons why I love Lizzo. 🥰

this is so raw and real. much more impactful than toxic positivity

Positivity culture can be so toxic and unhelpful, thank you for saying this. Life can just be so damn hard sometimes

Watch the TikTok below: