Post Malone Takes Hard Fall On Concert Stage, Keeps Performing

Post Malone was injured after stepping through a hole on stage during his show on Saturday night (Sept. 17).

The rapper was at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis performing "Circles" when he suddenly stepped into a hole on stage and slipped down taking a hard fall, per TMZ. Post was seen sprawled out on the floor in pain as medics rushed to help him. An eyewitness told the outlet that one of his legs was shaking "uncontrollably." This didn't stop him from performing, however. After medics escorted him out, he came back 15 minutes later to sing "Rockstar" and "Cooped Up" while clutching his ribs. As for why the hole was there in the first place, it reportedly was used to lower his guitar while performing but didn't get covered up.

Post thanked the crowd for sticking around and apologized for the incident. "That being said, I wanted to thank you for your patience," he said. "And I'm sorry... there was a big a— hole in middle of the stage. I just busted my a—. I wanted to say thank you everybody for hanging in there ... you know, I got the best f—ing fans in the world." He finished the rest of the show and was able to sign autographs afterward. His current condition is unknown but he's still scheduled to play the next date of his "Twelve Carat Tour" on Sunday (Sept. 18.)

See fan-shot footage of the incident from Twitter below: