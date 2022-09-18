Powerful Typhoon Leads To Thousands Of Evacuations
By Jason Hall
September 18, 2022
A powerful typhoon hit the shores of southern Japan Sunday (September 18) morning, leading to the evacuation of thousands of residents, the Associated Press reports.
Typhoon Nanmadol traveled north after making landfall in Kagoshima City on Kyushu, Japan's southern main island, bringing winds estimated to reach 101 MPH, leading to blackouts and ceasing ground and air travel, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency via the AP.
Local officials said several people have experienced injuries in relation to the storms. A woman was reported to be slightly hurt by shards of glass after the high winds led to a gymnasium's windows breaking.
NHK national television reported 15 people were injured, according to its own tally.
The storm is expected to reach Tokyo, Japan's largest and capital city, on Tuesday (September 20), the agency said.
Meteorologists forecasted as much as 20 inches of rainfall by Monday (September 19) and issued warnings of potential floods and landslides caused by the storm.
Residents in areas affected by the storm were also urged to evacuate ahead of "unprecedented" levels of powerful winds and waves anticipated to take place.
More than 12,000 individuals have already taken shelter at evacuation centers, which includes an estimated 8,000 residents of the Miyazaki prefecture having left their homes
Residents in the neighboring Kagoshima were told to stay on the second floor or higher in stable buildings deemed to be safer options compared to evacuation centers amid warnings of potential storms and high waves.