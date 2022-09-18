Powerful Typhoon Leads To Thousands Of Evacuations

A powerful typhoon hit the shores of southern Japan Sunday (September 18) morning, leading to the evacuation of thousands of residents, the Associated Press reports.

Typhoon Nanmadol traveled north after making landfall in Kagoshima City on Kyushu, Japan's southern main island, bringing winds estimated to reach 101 MPH, leading to blackouts and ceasing ground and air travel, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency via the AP.

Local officials said several people have experienced injuries in relation to the storms. A woman was reported to be slightly hurt by shards of glass after the high winds led to a gymnasium's windows breaking.

NHK national television reported 15 people were injured, according to its own tally.