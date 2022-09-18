Watch Eddie Vedder Join Neil & Liam Finn Onstage For A Pair Of Covers

Neil Finn is best known for founding Split Enz and Crowded House, so naturally his set with his son Liam at the Bourbon & Beyond festival over the weekend relied heavily on covers from both outfits. Finn is also good friends with Eddie Vedder — the two have performed together on numerous occasions and recorded a collaborative single called "Throw Your Arms Around Me" in 2013. Vedder's band Pearl Jam just so happened to be headlining the festival on Saturday night (September 17), so he and his touring bandmate Josh Klinghoffer joined Neil & Liam Finn onstage for a pair of covers to close out their daytime set.

Together, they performed Crowded House's 1986 hit "World Where You Live" and Split Enz' 1980 single "I Got You." Before getting into the second song, Finn recalled that it was the first song he and Vedder ever sang together live. "No, I sang this song with you when I was 13 years old," Vedder retorted with a laugh. "You were on the vinyl and I was playing it loud on my stereo."

Watch fan-shot footage of the performances below.