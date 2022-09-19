Arizona Is Home To One Of America's Poorest Big Cities

By Ginny Reese

September 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Larger cities typically become economic hubs for prosperity since they are home to larger employers that can afford to attract top talent from across the country. But sometimes, larger cities fall behind.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the country's poorest big cities. The website states, "Using metro area level data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s poorest big cities."

One Arizona city landed on the list. Lake Havasu City- Kingman came in at number 11 on the list. The median household income in this are is $46,616 and the poverty rate is 18.2 percent. 8.5 percent of households in this city have incomes under $10,000.

According to the list, here are the country's top 10 poorest big cities:

  1. Beckley, WV
  2. Valdosta, GA
  3. Sumter, SC
  4. Morristown, TN
  5. Greenville, NC
  6. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX
  7. Monroe, LA
  8. Las Cruces, NM
  9. Gadsden, AL
  10. Anniston-Oxford, AL

A full list of America's poorest big cities can be found on 24/7 Wall Street's website.

