Chiefs Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. Suspended
By Jason Hall
September 19, 2022
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended four games, NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reports.
Gay's suspension is in relation to a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, which stems from his January arrest for misdemeanor property damage during an incident involving his son and the child's mother, having previously agreed to a pre-trial diversion program in June, according to Pelissero.
The veteran linebacker will be eligible to return to the Chiefs' active roster on October 17, which will follow Kansas City's Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills.
Gay, 23, was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage under $1,000 and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on January 20, days before the Chiefs' 42-36 overtime win against the Bills in the AFC Divisional round.
Charging documents obtained by FOX 4 KC at the time accused the linebacker of damaging a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame during the alleged incident, which stemmed from an argument, his attorney, Maxx Lepselter confirmed in a statement obtained by FOX 4 KC sports anchor Harold R. Kuntz.
"Willie was at his son's house visiting,"Lepselter said. "He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum."
Gay was selected by the Chiefs at No. 63 overall in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The former Mississippi State standout recorded 87 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble during his first two NFL seasons, which included starting 11 of the 12 games he appeared in during the 2021 regular season.
Gay recored 16 tackles during his first two games of the 2022 NFL season.