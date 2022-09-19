Chiefs Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. Suspended

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended four games, NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reports.

Gay's suspension is in relation to a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, which stems from his January arrest for misdemeanor property damage during an incident involving his son and the child's mother, having previously agreed to a pre-trial diversion program in June, according to Pelissero.

The veteran linebacker will be eligible to return to the Chiefs' active roster on October 17, which will follow Kansas City's Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Gay, 23, was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage under $1,000 and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on January 20, days before the Chiefs' 42-36 overtime win against the Bills in the AFC Divisional round.