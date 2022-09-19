Former Top Basketball Prospect Emoni Bates Arrested

Eastern Michigan basketball forward Emoni Bates was arrested on gun charges Sunday (September 18) night, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WXYZ Detroit.

Bates, 18, was charged with one count for carrying concealed weapons and one count for altering ID marks on a weapon, court records obtained by WXYZ Detroit confirmed.

The Ann Arbor native was pulled over by police after failing to stop at an intersection and was found to be in possession of a firearm.

Bates ranked as the No. 1 small forward, No. 1 player from the state of Michigan and No. 5 overall prospect for the 2021 national recruiting cycle after reclassifying from the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.