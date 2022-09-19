Jennifer Coolidge Says A Spray Tan Sent Her To The Hospital

Actors have different ways of preparing to take on a new role. Some prefer the "method acting" style where they continuously stay in character even away from cameras, while others will chop off their hair or change up their look to fit the style of their character. Jennifer Coolidge was part of the latter group when she decided to get a spray tan ahead of her Emmy Award-winning performance in The White Lotus.

Speaking to Allure, Coolidge said she "didn't want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii," where the first season of the show is set, so she ended up getting a spray tan, per Page Six. Unfortunately for the beloved actress, the spray tan didn't go the way she would have hoped.

"I got on the plan, and I started to feel really weird," she recalled. "By the time I got off the flight, I had to go to the emergency room."

The Legally Blonde actress said that she and the crew found a different way of getting her sun-kissed Hawaiian glow for the show.

"I think we ended up using regular makeup. The minute we stopped filming, I would shower. I have such a quick reaction to stuff," she said, adding that her sensitivities began within the last few years. "I was never someone who cared very much about ingredients. ... Then, I'd say the last five or six years, I started getting allergic. My eyes would always be tearing up, but it never occurred to me that it was my makeup."

The new look along with her outstanding performance as Tanya McQuoid on the HBO anthology series was enough to land Coolidge her first-ever Emmy.