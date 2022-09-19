Judge Rules On Request To Vacate Conviction Of 'Serial' Subject Adnan Syed

By Bill Galluccio

September 19, 2022

After 'Serial' podcast, prosecutors tested DNA evidence in Adnan Syed case. Here's what they found
Photo: Tribune News Service

A judge has approved a request from Baltimore prosecutors to vacate the conviction of Adnan Syed.

Syed, whose case was featured on the hit podcast Serial, was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment of his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in February 2000. He was sentenced to life in prison but has always maintained his innocence.

Last week, officials asked for a new trial after uncovering information that was withheld from Syed's defense team during the original trial. They said that prosecutors who tried to original case knew of two other potential subjects in the killing of Lee but never revealed that information.

One of those suspects was a serial rapist who was convicted of multiple crimes after Syed's trial.

Prosecutors now have 30 days to decide if they want to proceed with a new trial or drop the charges against Syed.

Syed was released from prison but will be subject to GPS monitoring until a new trial begins or the charges are dropped.

