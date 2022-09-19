Missouri News Anchor Unleashes Profanity-Filled Tirade On Female Co-Host

A Fox 2 news anchor unleashed a tirade of foul language and sexist remarks against his female colleague while hosting a radio show last week, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

During the roughly four-minute rant, Vic Faust —who has been a main news anchor at KTVI, the local Fox affiliate, since 2015— used profanity at least 40 times. He berated co-host Crystal Cooper for her weight and parenting skills, among other things. Faust called Cooper "fat," "stupid" and "nasty" and told her not to come back to the show.

“If you come back, I’m going to be in your (expletive) every (expletive) day,” Faust said. When Cooper said that she plans to return, Faust replied, “Then I will nail your (expletives) ... I will do whatever I (expletive) need to do to you.” Listen to the full audio clip of the tirade via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The incident occurred last Tuesday morning (September 13) during a commercial break on KFNS 100.7 FM, a hard-rock station known as "The Viper." The off-air outburst came near the end of the 8-10 p.m. morning show, "The Edge," which Faust regularly hosts with other personalities on the weekdays. It was recorded digitally and sent anonymously to the Post-Dispatch on Friday (September 16).

Today, Faust confirmed the confrontation took place. When told the audio clip was profane, he replied "Well, it is." He also said there was "background" to the story but declined to comment further.