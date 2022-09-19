Paramore Add New Date To Fall Tour: Are They Coming To Your City?

A new Paramore era is officially upon us. The trio is releasing their first new music since 2017's After Laughter later this month, and next month kick off a comeback tour. When they announced dates, there was a big one that wasn't included: New York City. But that changed on Monday (September 19), when they revealed they'll be playing NYC's Beacon Theatre on November 13.

Paramore's new single "This Is Why" is slated for a September 28 release. See their full list of tour dates below.

Paramore North American Tour Dates

OCTOBER 2022

2 – Bakersfield, CA, Mechanics Bank Theater

4 – Magna, UT, The Great Salt Air

6 – Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theater

8 – Oklahoma City, OK, Criterion Theater

9 – Austin, TX, ACL Music Festival

11 – Chesterfield, MO, The Factory

13 – Bonner Springs, KS, Azura Amphitheater

16 – Austin, TX, ACL Music Festival

20 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

22 – Las Vegas, NV, When We Were Young Festival

23 – Las Vegas, NV, When We Were Young Festival

27 – Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco

29 – Las Vegas, NV, When We Were Young Festival

NOVEMBER 2022

7 – Toronto, ON, History

9 – Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

11 – Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J Brady Music Center

13 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

15 – Atlanta, GA, The Tabernacle

16 – St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

19 – Mexico City, Corona Capital Festival