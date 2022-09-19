Paramore Add New Date To Fall Tour: Are They Coming To Your City?
By Katrina Nattress
September 19, 2022
A new Paramore era is officially upon us. The trio is releasing their first new music since 2017's After Laughter later this month, and next month kick off a comeback tour. When they announced dates, there was a big one that wasn't included: New York City. But that changed on Monday (September 19), when they revealed they'll be playing NYC's Beacon Theatre on November 13.
Paramore's new single "This Is Why" is slated for a September 28 release. See their full list of tour dates below.
Paramore North American Tour Dates
OCTOBER 2022
2 – Bakersfield, CA, Mechanics Bank Theater
4 – Magna, UT, The Great Salt Air
6 – Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theater
8 – Oklahoma City, OK, Criterion Theater
9 – Austin, TX, ACL Music Festival
11 – Chesterfield, MO, The Factory
13 – Bonner Springs, KS, Azura Amphitheater
16 – Austin, TX, ACL Music Festival
20 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
22 – Las Vegas, NV, When We Were Young Festival
23 – Las Vegas, NV, When We Were Young Festival
27 – Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco
29 – Las Vegas, NV, When We Were Young Festival
NOVEMBER 2022
7 – Toronto, ON, History
9 – Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre
11 – Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J Brady Music Center
13 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre
15 – Atlanta, GA, The Tabernacle
16 – St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre
19 – Mexico City, Corona Capital Festival