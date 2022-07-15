Paramore Announces Fall 2022 Tour: 'See You There'

Paramore is finally hitting the road this fall for a new tour.

On Friday (July 15), the band took to social media to announce a 17-show tour that kicks off October 2 in Bakersfield and includes their appearance at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas. At least one stop on the tour will include guest performances from Young the Giant, Japanese Breakfast and more.

"See you there," the band said in a post on Twitter, letting fans know that ticket presale registration starts Friday and runs through Sunday (July 17). Presale tickets will be available Wednesday, July 20, while general tickets go on sale Friday, July 22.