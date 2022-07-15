Paramore Announces Fall 2022 Tour: 'See You There'
By Sarah Tate
July 15, 2022
Paramore is finally hitting the road this fall for a new tour.
On Friday (July 15), the band took to social media to announce a 17-show tour that kicks off October 2 in Bakersfield and includes their appearance at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas. At least one stop on the tour will include guest performances from Young the Giant, Japanese Breakfast and more.
"See you there," the band said in a post on Twitter, letting fans know that ticket presale registration starts Friday and runs through Sunday (July 17). Presale tickets will be available Wednesday, July 20, while general tickets go on sale Friday, July 22.
Shows. Fall 2022.— paramore (@paramore) July 15, 2022
Verified Fan Presale Registration starts TODAY through Sunday at: https://t.co/fVS8MHifhc
Verified Fan Presale starts Wednesday, July 20th at 10AM local.
General on-sale starts Friday, July 22nd at 10AM local.
See you there. pic.twitter.com/6uU0SF2Suz
The tour announcement comes weeks after Hayley Williams teased something was happening "this fall," telling fans of her Instagram account: "all posts to this page will henceforth be published by pmore hq internet professionals." Fans quickly speculated that it could mean new music was on the way, but it now seems she was just giving a sneaky hint about the tour.
Here are all the dates for the upcoming tour:
- October 2: Bakersfield, California
- October 4: Magna, Utah
- October 6: Omaha, Nebraska
- October 8: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- October 9: Austin, Texas
- October 11: Chesterfield, Missouri
- October 14: Bonner Springs, Kansas
- October 16: Austin, Texas
- October 22: Las Vegas, Nevada
- October 23: Las Vegas, Nevada
- October 29: Las Vegas, Nevada
- November 7: Toronto, Ontario
- November 9: Chicago, Illinois
- November 11: Cincinatti, Ohio
- November 15: Atlanta, Georgia
- November 16: St. Augustine, Florida
- November 19: Mexico City, Mexico
For more information on the tour, visit Paramore's website here.