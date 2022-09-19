Pit Bulls Attack 89-Year-Old Grandmother, 12-Year-Old Boy In Colorado

An 89-year-old Colorado woman died after a pair of pit bulls attacked her and her 12-year-old grandson last week, according to KDVR.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, passed away on Sunday (September 18) due to the injuries she suffered from the vicious attack. The boy was also hurt in the attack and was airlifted to a children's hospital. Reporters say his condition was stable.

Golden Police responded to 15712 West 1st Ave. around 3:35 p.m. on September 14. Officers found blood leading into the home and the pit bulls attacking the grandmother in the backyard. Cops tried yelling, getting between the victim and the dogs, and even using Tasers and less-lethal shotguns to stop the attack. None of these tactics worked, according to officials.

After backup arrived, police were able to capture the pit bulls and rescue the 89-year-old. The dogs were taken to a local veterinary hospital for treatment, and one of them was euthanized due to injuries. The other one is currently at Foothills Animal Shelter.

The owner of the dogs is under investigation, according to Sergeant Ben Salentine with the Golden Police Department Professional Standards Unit.

“I can confirm that the dogs belonged at the residence. But as far as the particular owners, everything’s under investigation," he told reporters.

Police reiterated that there isn't a ban on pit bull terriers and reminded citizens to register their pets and keep up with their vaccinations.