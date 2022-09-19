Police Investigating Allegations Of Fan Striking Of Kyler Murray

Las Vegas Police are investigating an alleged incident in which Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was struck by a fan in the stands during his team's 29-23 overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday (September 18), ESPN reports.

Murray was high-fiving fans in the front-row after teammate Byron Murphy Jr. returned a fumble for a touchdown in sudden death overtime when a man appeared to reach out and smack the quarterback in the face.

Murray appeared to be stunned by the strange incident, but not injured, as he attempted to identify the alleged attacker after being slapped.

Las Vegas Police spokesman Larry Hadfield confirmed that the department received a battery complaint called in from Allegiant Stadium at around 6:30 p.m. local time, however, the report was not immediately available, according to ESPN.

Hadfield didn't name Murray as the individual who contacted police, but confirmed that the report stemmed from an incident in which "a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player."

Hadfield told ESPN that the department hadn't immediately identified a suspect in relation to the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Murray finished Sunday's game with 277 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 31 of 49 passing, as well as 28 yards and a touchdown on five rushing attempts.

The former Heisman Trophy winner scored on a 3-yard run and connected with A.J. Green on a successful two-point conversion to tie the game as time expired in regulation.

Murphy recovered a fumble by Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow to provide the game-winning touchdown with 3:51 remaining in overtime.