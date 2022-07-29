Cardinals Remove Clause From Kyler Murray's New Contract Amid Backlash

The Cardinals would provide Murray with study material in order to prepare for each upcoming scheduled game and the quarterback wouldn't receive credit for the independent study if he was "not personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or played" or if he was involved in distracting activities such as watching television, playing video games or using the internet, in adherence with the stipulation, NFL.com reports.

Reports of the contract stipulation led to questions about Murray's focus on football, as well as scrutiny for investing so much money in a player that would need to have the clause included.

Murray participated in an impromptu news conference on Thursday and expressed his dismay about being perceived as anything less than a "student of the game" but declined to answer whether the cause being included in the contract upset him.

Rapoport reported that Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill thought the addendum was a necessary addition to the contract and that the franchise "wanted some assurances that [Murray is] going to continue to work, continue to perform at the level that is necessary, and the kind of level that deserves that contract."

The Cardinals claimed the addendum was misconstrued publicly and that they didn't intend to cause controversy with its inclusion.

Murray's future with the Cardinals has been a major topic throughout the NFL offseason.

In February, his agent, Eric Burkhardt, released a lengthy statement amid reports of his client's unrest with the organization.

In the statement addressed to Cardinals fans, Burkhardt confirmed Murray "absolutely wants to be your long term QB" and "desperately wants to win the Super Bowl," but claimed "it is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize" signing him to a contract extension.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared the statement from Burkhardt on his verified on February 25, which confirmed that he and his client "sent a detailed contract proposal to the organization."