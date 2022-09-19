Security Guard Hilariously Mistakes Drag Queen For Lady Gaga In Viral Video

A video has gone viral on social media of a security guard hilariously mistaking a drag queen for Lady Gaga during the Miami stop of her Chromatica Ball tour — and it's a must-see.

The clip was reposted by the drag queen herself, Penelopy Jean, who has dubbed herself “Dollar Tree Gaga." Jean is seen dressed up in the video looking strikingly similar to Gaga as a security guard follows her through a crowded hallway and shields her from concertgoers. “I’m a drag queen,” she clarifies to the guard, “I’m not Lady Gaga." The guard is noticeably shocked and confused, saying “Oh sh-t” before doing a double take.

According to the comments, the guard wasn't the only one who thought that she was the "Bad Romance" singer. One commenter wrote, "You looked identical to her! I had to do a double take when I first saw you last night. Fabulous x 1000!!"

Watch the clip below: