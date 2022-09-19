Tee Grizzley Speaks Out After Robbers Stole $1 Million In Cash & Jewelry

“I appreciate everybody reaching out," Grizzley said in the video. "I’m good, my family good, thank God. I need yall to do one thing for me, send a prayer up for PnB Rock and his kids. King Von, his kids, and all the kids out here have to grow up without their pops. I had to go through that. I grew up without my pops. He was killed, and it ain’t easy at all."



“We got to watch what we’re speaking into existence," he continued. "I know we look at it like we’re just making music, and it’s art, but these words are powerful, bro. Just like we speak some good s**t into existence, we can speak some bad s**t into existence. So we really gotta be careful what we’re saying about ourselves when we’re making this music."



Listen to what The Breakfast Club thinks of the situation above.