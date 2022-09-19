Texans Share Their Favorite H-E-B 'Hidden Gem' Groceries

By Ginny Reese

September 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Shoppers at one of Texas' most beloved grocery stores shared some of their "hidden gem" items. KXAN asked some community members to share their favorite items from H-E-B and compiled a list of the top 10.

Some viewers were hesitant to share. One person said, "I’m sure not going to tell you. They wouldn’t be hidden then." Others were more open and shared the items they love stocking up on.

Here are the top 10 hidden gem grocery items from H-E-B:

  1. H-E-B Bakery Butter Tortillas/Mixla Corn & Flour Tortillas
  2. Tex-Mex Brisket Queso Dip
  3. Mi Tienda Refried Pinto Beans
  4. H-E-B Cranberry Pecan Turkey Salad
  5. H-E-B Chocolate Hummus
  6. H-E-B Pina Colada Cake
  7. Creamy Creations Poteet Strawberry Ice Cream
  8. That Green Sauce
  9. Better Than Good Bacon Jam
  10. Diablo Verde Creamy Cilantro Sauce

You can learn more about these items on KXAN's website.

